How Taylor Swift and the NFL Complete One Another
SummaryThe NFL needs more avid female fans. Taylor Swift could use some more dedicated dudes. Her presence at games could help them both.
The NFL needs more women to complete its takeover of the American sports landscape. There is plenty of room for more men in Taylor Swift’s legion of “Swifties" as she continues her quest for total pop-culture supremacy.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more