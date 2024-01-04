How the 2023 Bank Crisis Can Still Be Felt in 2024

What is catching people’s attention, though, is that these things are also popping up at a time when there seems to be more than enough money sloshing around in the banking system, in the form of banks’ reserve balances at the Fed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in November that “it’s hard to make a case that reserves are even close to scarce at this point," when reserve balances were about $3.3 trillion. In the last reading, they were over $3.4 trillion.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}