How the Israel-Hamas War Tests International Law
Jess Bravin ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 17 Oct 2023, 10:06 PM IST
SummaryThe boundaries the Geneva Conventions set for conflict have already been egregiously breached—but they still matter.
“Even wars have rules," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said last week, repeating a maxim of international law that experience has shown to be more aspirational than operational. Hamas mocked the most sacrosanct of those rules when it intentionally targeted Israeli civilians earlier this month in an operation that killed more than 1,000 Israelis and took about 200 people hostage.
