How the Israel-Hamas War Tests International Law

“Even wars have rules," United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres said last week, repeating a maxim of international law that experience has shown to be more aspirational than operational. Hamas mocked the most sacrosanct of those rules when it intentionally targeted Israeli civilians earlier this month in an operation that killed more than 1,000 Israelis and took about 200 people hostage.

But Hamas’s atrocities can’t justify an unbounded retaliation. As Israel intensifies its response, from aerial bombardment of Gaza to a possible ground invasion of the Hamas-controlled territory, even the country’s closest allies are warning against the potential of a humanitarian catastrophe.

“Israel has the right to defend itself, and not only to defend itself, but also to make sure that to the extent possible, this can’t happen again," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Sunday. “But the way that Israel does this is also very important, to include taking every precaution that civilians not be harmed and making sure that those who need assistance can get it."

In densely populated Gaza, military operations are almost impossible to conduct without risk to civilians. A body of rules, sometimes called the laws of war or international humanitarian law, sets the outer boundaries for permissible operations.

What are the laws of war and where do they come from?

Although the customs of war evolved over centuries, it wasn’t until the beginning of mechanized combat in the 1800s that the rules began to be codified into international treaties. The core document remains the Geneva Conventions of 1949, which include rules for the treatment of noncombatants and prisoners. Both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, which doesn’t control Gaza but on paper includes the territory, have ratified the conventions.

Other treaties spell out additional obligations, such as the prohibition of torture, and each nation’s military typically has a code of law governing the armed forces and a court-martial system for holding service members accountable.

Is it unlawful to kill civilians in military operations?

No, but it is unlawful to target them. Also, “acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited," says the 1977 Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions. But the laws of war recognize that civilian casualties almost always result from armed conflict, and set out principles, such as distinction and proportionality, to mitigate them. Armies must “distinguish between the civilian population and combatants and between civilian objects and military objectives and accordingly shall direct their operations only against military objectives," Protocol I says. But a civilian facility, including a house of worship or even a hospital, can lose its protection if it is employed for military purposes.

Proportionality deems military operations unlawful if they “may be expected to cause incidental loss of civilian life, injury to civilians, damage to civilian objects, or a combination thereof, which would be excessive in relation to the concrete and direct military advantage anticipated." The Palestinian Authority has ratified Protocol I. Like the U.S., Israel hasn’t, but it recognizes the principles of distinction and proportionality as customary international law.

While the principles are clear, their application often isn’t. In a war zone, it is difficult to distinguish with certainty purely civilian facilities from ones suspected of military use by the enemy, and harder still to calculate what degree of civilian casualties is proportional to the military objective sought. Hamas tactics make such judgments even tougher, because the militant organization takes steps to blur the lines by embedding its fighters and facilities among civilians.

“Even if Hamas is not actively using the civilians as shields, their mere proximity complicates the Israeli operations because the Israelis are not relieved of their legal obligations," said Michael Schmitt, a law-of-war scholar at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Schmitt, a former judge-advocate in the U.S. Air Force, said Israel similarly has uniformed lawyers advising commanders on targeting and other operational decisions for compliance with legal requirements. He cited several actions by Israel, such as warning civilians in Gaza to move south before military operations, as appropriate steps to reduce casualties.

“The Israelis have a right to go into Gaza under international law. I am confident they will comply with the laws of war," Schmitt said. “It’s still going to be awful."

How are the laws of war enforced?

Each nation is responsible for enforcing the laws of war for its own forces and, typically, for captured enemy combatants. The International Criminal Court, established in 2002, was intended to step in when a member state’s judicial system can’t or won’t hold accountable individuals suspected of grave offenses. Israel, like the U.S., doesn’t belong to the ICC. The Palestinian Authority does, and in 2021 the court’s then-prosecutor said her office was opening an investigation into potential war crimes in the West Bank and Gaza. The ICC has said little since then about the investigation, and the court’s resources already are stretched thin with investigations in Ukraine and other locations.

A U.N. commission of inquiry said last week it had begun collecting evidence of war crimes by all sides in the conflict, but it has no enforcement powers and cannot take substantive steps without the assent of the Security Council. Some countries have asserted the right to prosecute individuals for war crimes committed anywhere; they could initiate proceedings in their own courts.

What steps does Israel take to comply with the laws of war?

Citing both “universal moral values" and “the tradition of the Jewish People throughout their history," the Israel Defense Forces says its soldiers “are obligated to preserve human dignity" and recognize that “all human beings are of inherent value regardless of race, faith, nationality, gender or status." The army says it takes allegations of misconduct seriously and investigates them.

However, human-rights groups and U.N. experts frequently criticize the Israeli army’s conduct. On Monday, a U.N. panel alleged that Israel used excessive force to suppress demonstrations in the West Bank in 2021.

Applying legal principles on the battlefield is no simple task, said University of Utah law professor Amos Guiora, who served as an Israeli army legal adviser in the Gaza Strip during the 1990s, before Israel withdrew from the territory in 2005.

A key issue, Guiora said, is whether Israel classifies the conflict as a counterterrorism operation or a war. Counterterrorism operations—including targeted killings—aim for specific individuals and cells, “and you make every effort to minimize collateral damage," he said.

Wars are less constrained. If enemy fighters are thought to be in a building, it can be leveled, he said. “And if [innocent] people happen to be in that building, I guess it’s, ‘God be with them,’" he said. “I don’t remember tank commanders being court-martialed in war for bringing a house down."

Guiora said he wasn’t sure whether Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s declaration of war against Hamas was merely rhetoric or intended to have legal consequences for the army’s conduct. He added: “What worries me is, are we giving clarity to the people holding the gun?"

