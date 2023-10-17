How the Israel-Hamas War Tests International Law

No, but it is unlawful to target them. Also, “acts or threats of violence the primary purpose of which is to spread terror among the civilian population are prohibited," says the 1977 Protocol I of the Geneva Conventions. But the laws of war recognize that civilian casualties almost always result from armed conflict, and set out principles, such as distinction and proportionality, to mitigate them. Armies must “distinguish between the civilian population and combatants and between civilian objects and military objectives and accordingly shall direct their operations only against military objectives," Protocol I says. But a civilian facility, including a house of worship or even a hospital, can lose its protection if it is employed for military purposes.