How the Rockefellers and Billionaire Donors Pressured Biden on LNG Exports
Benoît Morenne , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 08 Feb 2024, 08:30 PM IST
SummaryThe president’s decision to halt new export terminals follows a campaign by environmental groups funded by wealthy contributors.
Charities controlled by members of the Rockefeller family and billionaire donors were key funders of a successful campaign to pressure President Biden to pause new approvals of liquefied natural gas exports from the U.S.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less