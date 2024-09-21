How the super-rich signal their wealth to each other
Holly Peterson , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 21 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryGauche display is out. The .1% use a subtler set of cues and signifiers to mark their place on the totem pole.
Sturdy red curtains cordon off the lives of plutocrats at play. To better hide their gilded world from the 99.9%, the super-rich avoid high-end labels, favoring “quiet luxury" and “stealth wealth." When this affluent army enters our world, they camouflage themselves with earthy-colored cashmere and luxurious suede.
