How to Brag About Work, Even if It’s Not Going Great

You know the question is coming when you see family and friends this holiday season: How’s work?

Few questions are higher stakes when it comes to how everyone thinks you’re doing, and what they’ll gossip about after getting together. Luckily, these questions are easy to fudge or finesse. Tell the truth, though not necessarily the whole truth, and change the subject as soon as you can.

So, be firm and project positive energy. Just try not to overshoot. Brother-in-law Eddie’s dubious claim to be “crushing it" in real estate might be the most obnoxious refrain since “Dominick the Donkey."

Sean Riley, co-founder and CEO of a company whose signature item, Dude Wipes, is essentially a baby wipe for grown-ups, recalls that relatives didn’t take him seriously when he first told them about his work.

“They’d be like, ‘Oh, that sounds like a cool gag gift or a joke,’" he says. “I was embarking on a journey to sell butt wipes, so I had to not care what people thought."

A “Shark Tank" investment by Mark Cuban in Dude Products in 2015 helped legitimize Riley’s venture. Dude Wipes are now sold by Walmart and other major retailers.

Adding to the pressure this year, Americans are more unhappy at work than they have been in years. Try as we might to decouple our careers from our identities, sharing our job status at social events remains stressful for many. Some people feel burdened by expectations, and even those who are comfortable with their career paths say questions and comments about their choices can be a lot to handle.

James Tomes, founder and CEO of fire-protection consulting firm Telgian, still squirms when he thinks back to a Christmas dinner more than 20 years ago. Business struggles had prompted him and his then-wife to sell her Porsche—a gift from her parents—to make ends meet.

“Imagine sitting there, explaining to your in-laws that you sold their beloved daughter’s Porsche so you could cover rent and groceries," he says. “That was awkward."

Measuring up

People’s job reports need not be catastrophic to provoke anxiety, says Nicholette Leanza, a psychotherapist at LifeStance Health who specializes in workplace issues. A sense that other guests have more impressive careers can make people nervous about discussing their own.

“Be careful with those comparisons," Leanza advises. “Maybe Cousin Susie always seems to have the best job. Could it be that she’s embellishing?"

It is worth remembering that questions about work—a hot topic in Leanza’s therapy sessions this month—cause some people to exaggerate their success to get prying family members off their backs.

Also: Some people are showoffs.

Kevin Markwell, chief operating officer of sales agency Key Outreach, says he sometimes meets “banking bros" with swashbuckling tales of their deal-making prowess. His previous career as a financial compliance analyst helps him sniff out B.S.

“If I can tell they’re full of it, I’ll probe a bit and start asking more and more questions," he says.

Markwell’s co-founder, Key Outreach CEO Garrett Martin, says he tries to focus on his own priorities when he hears someone going on and on about their long hours and fat paychecks.

“Having money is not impressive to me," he says. “How you carry yourself, how you treat other people and how you use your money is impressive."

Some explaining to do

Lydia Eager was sweating last fall as the holidays approached.

She’d lost her sales-director job earlier in the year when the company she worked for folded and took what she calls a “funemployment" break for about four months before pursuing another role. An offer came quickly, but it was rescinded. When that happened again, pushing her jobless stretch to six months, she started to worry—not just because there were bills to pay.

Eager, who lives in Austin, Texas, dreaded the thought of going home to Wisconsin for Christmas without something lined up.

“There was some serious pressure around getting a job before the holidays because you don’t want to have those conversations with your extended family," she says.

Relatives would have been supportive, she adds, but she didn’t want to be an object of pity. She landed a new job last fall and breathed a sigh of relief.

Sometimes bluster is the only way to get through the season. Michael Hoffman was a first-time manager when he gathered with family at the holidays in 2014. By his own account, he bombed in the role, though that’s not what he told people at the time.

“I said the new job’s great," he says. “It was my first time failing, and I didn’t want to advertise that."

Hoffman is now co-founder and CEO of PastSight, which conducts postmortems of software companies’ successful and failed business deals, and makes recommendations. He says he’s more comfortable talking about professional highs and lows, but he plans to keep conversations on a surface level when he travels home to Florida from New York this month. Nobody wants to hear bragging or complaining at a festive party, he figures.

When certain friends ask about work, however, Hoffman has to give a real answer. Some of them are financial backers of his startup, so chitchat with friends is more like investor relations.

This gives me “an accountability that I didn’t have before," he says.

Write to Callum Borchers at callum.borchers@wsj.com