How to Cook Easy Eggs—With a French Accent
Elegant and endlessly adaptable, creamy eggs baked ‘en cocotte’ are an anytime meal that soothes and satisfies
THEIR SEDUCTIVE NAME is just one of the many pleasures of les oeufs en cocotte. While the French word “cocotte" means a Dutch oven or, more precisely, a cast-iron lidded pot coated in enamel, when les cocottes appear on a menu they refer to little pots of eggs baked with cream or broth, herbs and cheese. Served with crusty bread and a salad, they make a delightful meal at any time of day. And though on the fancy side of home cooking in appearance and taste, they let you give leftovers a sophisticated second act quickly and economically.