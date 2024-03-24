How to fix your marriage in 16 hours
John Koten , The Wall Street Journal 9 min read 24 Mar 2024, 01:06 PM IST
Summary“High impact” couples therapy is costly, intense—and, its fans say, more effective than traditional counseling.
Couples therapy—the venue for the messy job of tackling the disillusionment, betrayals, moribund sex lives and other issues that pop up between partners—has a new variant. Called “high-impact therapy," it is rapidly gaining fans among those who’ve tried it.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less