How to keep the sense of wonder you felt while traveling

My wife and I were traveling in Italy with my son’s chorus as they sang in churches around the country. Early one morning, we went to visit the catacombs in Rome. I’ve heard about the tunnels all my life, and I expected something claustrophobic and, frankly, scary.

Instead, it was sublime.

The darkness felt like a gift after being above ground on a brutally hot day. So did the immediate solemnity, after playing tourist: Among all the crypts and coffin niches, working through the baffling passages, you couldn’t be as chatty and casual as you were up in the daylight. It was humbling but electrifying.

Near the end, we came to a chapel tucked into the wall of a tunnel. Our guide gave a talk, then the chorus did a song. In that moment, as the voices filled the cave and rushed down the tunnels, I felt connected with everyone crammed into the room—and with my faith. Everything seemed spiritually right for me in a way it hadn’t in a long time.

I had gone down into the tunnels an abstracted Catholic, one who always believes with my head but not always my heart, and I came out vowing to be a better one. That moment—that feeling—would be the start of a journey to rediscover really passionate faith.

The resolve lasted about 10 days. Walking through the airport back in Newark, N.J., it felt like I had never left. The exasperation at the baggage carousel was real; the awe wasn’t.

It’s something that happens to so many of us. We stand at the edge of a vast canyon, we watch the sun rise over a mountain, we volunteer to help build homes, we visit the rainforest, we watch waves crash on the beach—and we are overcome by something profound. For a time, we escape who we are, vowing to ourselves that we will never be the same again. We will change ourselves and maybe the world.

Then we come home, and it’s back to the routine. All we’re left with are photos and snow globes.

And so it was for me when I returned home from Rome. But as I thought more about it, as I talked to psychologists and other experts, I discovered something profound: It doesn’t have to be that way. We can keep that awe alive inside us. We can keep that sense of wonder. And we can keep our resolve alive, too—following through on the promises we made in the face of our awe.

A daily reflection

One key to keeping the fire going is to actively remember it—not just looking at pictures occasionally or bringing up the experience when a co-worker asks about the trip. Instead, reflect on those moments of awe for a few minutes a day, writing about them or sharing tales about the experience, “as one would at a campfire telling stories," says Dacher Keltner, a professor of psychology at the University of California, Berkeley.

Tangible reminders also help. Identify a “sacred object from the experience and reflect on that regularly," Keltner says.

For his part, he keeps rocks and other reminders of backpacking trips with his older daughter in the High Sierras. The rocks’ rough feel brings back the emotional journey he and his daughter have taken over the years, as well as sources of awe from their travels. “Moonrises, wild lightning storms striking land nearby, trees burning into a fire, the howling of coyotes, stars in the sky, jumping into cold lakes, quiet hiking on trails together," he says.

On my trip, we obviously couldn’t take anything out of the catacombs, or even take photos. So, in the gift shop across the way, I bought a cross. It’s a $20 tchotchke that I could’ve gotten anywhere in Rome, but wearing it brings me back to those tunnels. Yes, it all really happened.

Another option: surrounding ourselves with the things that sparked the feelings in the first place. This doesn’t mean traveling to the Grand Canyon every week, or camping out in front of the Vatican. It means going to a version of those places as often as we can.

Say you visit an art museum while on vacation and are overwhelmed by a painting, says Eric Brymer, a researcher at Southern Cross University and the Manna Institute in Australia.

You might try to preserve that feeling by regularly visiting museums in your area. Being in the presence of art—even if it isn’t the “Mona Lisa" or “Guernica"—lets you take in the visual sensations of paintings that help you reflect on how the “Mona Lisa" or “Guernica" moved you.

Even other types of physical stimuli, like the murmur of crowds, can help your memory. Similarly, you could go on hikes in a nearby forest to see sights, and more important feel physical sensations like air on your skin, that help you recall tramping around the Grand Canyon.

“Search for opportunities in the environment—even if very small—to recall, relive, reinvent, etc., experiences that come close to the one that was profound," Brymer says.

In my case, I can go to church on Sunday. I won’t be in a marble basilica, let alone the catacombs. But I’m much more likely to feel faith in a pew than listening to an audio course on the history of the papacy—the kind of head-heavy thing I usually do when I want to deepen my belief.

Promises, promises

Keeping feelings and memories alive is only part of the equation. Moments of awe often inspire us to make promises: We will turn ourselves into better people, and take on challenges we never did before. Then the emotions fade, and the big plans slip away.

To hang on to the sense of purpose, research suggests looking at the day we come home as a fresh start, like a birthday or New Year’s Day. That makes us more likely to act on the promises we made to ourselves.

In one study, Katy Milkman, professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, and her team sent notices to thousands of people, encouraging them to start saving for retirement. The recipients were urged to start socking away money on a forthcoming date that suggested a new beginning—but only certain notices spelled out the meaning of the date.

Let’s say somebody had a birthday in two months. Some notices might explicitly tell people to start saving on their birthday. Others might just say to start saving in two months.

“The mailing that prompted employees to start saving after their next birthday or at the start of spring produced about 20% more savings over the next eight months than the standard mailings that invited people to start saving at the same point in time but without mentioning a fresh start like an upcoming birthday or the start of spring," Milkman says. “Reminding people of an opportunity to start pursuing their goal on an upcoming fresh-start date made the opportunity more appealing."

Milkman didn’t study vacations specifically. But in theory, she says, we could look at the end of a trip as the same kind of pivotal date, to give our promises more weight. “A return from a vacation has all the hallmark qualities of a fresh start," she says.

Just an illusion

As with anything, there are no guarantees. We can try all the strategies we want to keep the big emotions big, but they might not work. The awe might vanish like the taste of that great meal we had in Rome or Bangkok or Santa Fe.

But that vanishing can be an illusion. Even if the moment seems gone, even if the stuff of daily life seems to be so much bigger than the now-forgotten moment of awe, what we felt may still be flickering inside, even if we don’t feel the hot glow anymore. And we can nurture it even if it feels like we aren’t doing much.

After a moving experience, says Brymer, “maybe the changes aren’t as profound as we expect, but the changes are still there."

We might come home from a trip full of plans to help our community—but after a while the trip doesn’t feel as significant anymore, and the promises fall apart. A lot of us would think that we’ve lost our awe and purpose. But we probably didn’t, Brymer says. The feelings have an effect on us, even if they weren’t as strong as they were in the moment.

Maybe we no longer have the drive to set up a charity in our town. But maybe we do have lingering emotions that push us to do something we never would have done before—like connect with somebody new on the way to work. We can say to ourselves, “‘I no longer have to sit quietly like an invisible person in the bus stop; I can now actually speak to the person next to me,’" says Brymer.

True, we aren’t changing the world, but reaching out may have seemed impossible or too challenging before the trip, he says. Being able to take that step shows our experience has changed us, and awe is still alive in us.

The thought is personally comforting, since I’ve made so many promises about intensifying my faith before and, well, look where that got me. I like to think that I’m making at least a modest commitment by putting these thoughts out there for the world to see—something that would have seemed too personal before. Part of me, maybe, hopefully, is still in the catacombs.

is an editor for The Wall Street Journal. Email him at rob.toth@wsj.com.