How to Make Your Phone Last Forever: 6 Simple Tips
SummaryOK, maybe not ‘forever,’ but the average American phone is only used for 2½ years. This guide could help you keep yours working a lot longer.
THE MARS rover Opportunity, launched in 2004, was only designed to complete a 90-day mission. But thanks to the efforts of many engineers and scientists, it wasn’t until 2019, 15 years later, that it finally stopped sending updates to NASA.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more