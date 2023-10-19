How Will States Pay for Roads When Gas Taxes Evaporate?
Peter Funt ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 6 min read 19 Oct 2023, 10:45 PM IST
SummaryAs electric vehicles become more popular and gasoline sales decline, governments are struggling to find new ways to fund infrastructure.
Back in 2001, seven years before Tesla introduced its electric-powered Roadster and a dozen years before the more affordable Chevrolet Spark EV went on sale, lawmakers in Oregon recognized that the adoption of EVs and hybrids would eventually mean less revenue from the state’s gas tax, which would mean less money to pay for roads and bridges. So they formed a committee to study the problem. After considering a tire tax, a battery tax and numerous other options, the committee concluded that Oregonians should be charged based on how many miles they drive.
