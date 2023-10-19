How Will States Pay for Roads When Gas Taxes Evaporate?

So what can be done? In the short term, the simple fix is to raise gas taxes, most of which haven’t been adjusted in years, even as gas prices themselves have climbed (the average price of a gallon stood at $3.83 in September). Yet Mississippi, for example, still charges the same 18 cents-per-gallon tax that it has since 1989. The federal gas tax has not been changed since 1993. The value of these cents-per-gallon taxes has eroded over the decades because, thanks to inflation, they now buy less road maintenance and construction.