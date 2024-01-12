Hunt for Critical Minerals Draws World Powers to Saudi Arabia
Julie Steinberg , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 12 Jan 2024, 03:42 PM IST
SummaryRiyadh is investing heavily in mining as it seeks to diversify its oil-rich economy.
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia—The U.S., China and Russia are racing to secure critical metals needed to power the energy transition away from fossil fuels. Their latest battleground: oil-rich Saudi Arabia.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less