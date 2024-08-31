In favour of simple writing

Often it is not just what you say but how briskly you say it. The value of brevity applies even when asking people to donate money, such as to political candidates. It is plausible that potential donors would be more likely to open their wallets if they could understand as many reasons as possible to do so. But in an experiment for an American candidate, simply deleting every other paragraph in a fundraising email increased donations by 16% (though it resulted in a disjointed message). Even political obsessives do not want to read endless self-justification.