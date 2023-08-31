In Spain, an Unwanted Kiss Propels a Feminist Wave

The moment Spain’s national team scored the winning goal at the Women’s World Cup, Spanish soccer chief Luis Rubiales pumped his fist in the air and grabbed his crotch as Spain’s Queen Letizia and her underage daughter stood next to him.

Rubiales later placed an unwanted kiss on the mouth of player Jenni Hermoso on the trophy podium. He is now under mounting pressure to resign amid a furor that has overshadowed the Spanish team’s victory.

To many Spanish women, Rubiales’s behavior felt depressingly familiar. The unusual aspect, they say, is that it happened in a packed stadium and was broadcast around the world. The brazenness of his actions is now forcing a broader reckoning with sexism in Spain.

“This is an important incident, it’s a MeToo that goes beyond sport and that puts sexual violence at its heart," Irene Montero, Spain’s minister of equality, said in an interview. “It was a nonconsensual kiss that was seen live by millions of people. Many women identified with that behavior."

Rubiales said the kiss was consensual—Hermoso disagrees—and he has threatened to sue Montero and other critics for calling his behavior a form of sexual violence. He has so far refused to quit, saying he is a victim of “fake feminism." His mother was hospitalized after she barricaded herself in a church in southern Spain and went on hunger strike in his defense.

Public fury over the incident is growing. Hermoso’s supporters are rallying under the slogan “Se Acabó," or “It’s Over," aimed not only at Rubiales but more broadly at sexist behavior in Spanish society. Thousands participated in a protest organized by feminist groups in Madrid and elsewhere in Spain earlier this week.

Feminists hope the controversy will turn the tide in a country with a deep strain of machismo in its culture, giving other women the courage to speak out. Many women began sharing on social media their own stories of sexual harassment in fields ranging from journalism to academia.

“Rubiales’s behavior is straight out of the machista playbook. There are men with money and power who believe they can do what they want," says Vanesa Martín Gallego, a 37-year-old worker at a nongovernmental organization who participated in the Madrid protest. “What is remarkable is that now most of the population rejects this behavior. I think this case is a turning point."

In Spain, male chauvinism was pervasive for so long that it became part of the national identity and was even enshrined in law for decades.

Until 1975, when the dictatorship of Francisco Franco ended, women were subject to male guardianship and needed the permission of their husbands or male relatives to work or travel. Women were barred from professions such as the police or judiciary. They were also banned from playing professional soccer until 1980.

“We were considered minors for 40 years," said Rosa San Segundo, professor of gender and feminist studies at Madrid’s Carlos III University. “Although we have come a long way, there is behavior from that era that persists," she said. “We have a powerful feminist movement but we also have that legacy."

Pushing back against macho culture in sport, where it remains widespread, sends a powerful message to women in all workplaces, said San Segundo. The women’s soccer team “are heroes not only because they won the World Cup, but because they are paving the way for all women toward equality."

A rapidly changing country has become one of the world’s most socially liberal societies, survey evidence shows. Successive governments have passed laws to strengthen women’s rights, from advancing gender equality in the workplace to toughening penalties for violence against women.

But powerful counter currents remain. An antifeminist backlash has helped fuel the rise of the far right in Spain. A recent campaign poster by Vox, a party whose supporters include sympathizers of the Franco regime, showed a hand dropping a feminist symbol in a trash can, along with symbols for gay rights and other causes it rejects.

Spain’s male-dominated soccer officialdom at first showed solidarity with Rubiales. The national soccer federation challenged Hermoso’s assertion that the kiss wasn’t consensual and threatened legal action against her. Top national soccer officials applauded Rubiales last week when he gave a speech refusing to resign.

But support for Rubiales is crumbling. World soccer’s governing body, FIFA, has suspended Rubiales from all soccer activities for three months and started an investigation that could lead to his expulsion. A Spanish prosecutor opened an investigation into potential sexual assault over the kiss at the World Cup. On Monday, regional officials within Spain’s soccer federation called on Rubiales to resign.

“Sport is the last bastion of patriarchy, where it still plays by its own rules," said Mar Mas, head of Spain’s professional sports association for women. “But there is no space for machismo in the 21st century."

