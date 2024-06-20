India could help the U.S. to tech victory over China
SummaryA promising partnership with a country that has a massive market and an impressive pool of talent.
Can India help the U.S. win its race against China for technological dominance? The Biden administration seems to think so. Following national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s visit to New Delhi, the White House on Monday released an ambitious fact sheet listing current and proposed areas of U.S.-India cooperation on “critical and emerging" technologies, including semiconductors, fighter jet engines, space flight, telecommunications, biotechnology and artificial intelligence.