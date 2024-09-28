India is the next great cheese frontier
Chandrahas Choudhury , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 28 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
SummaryPaneer is old news. A new generation of Indian cheesemakers is wowing global palates with their Gouda and Edam.
I was in my early teens in the early 1990s when I began pestering my mother for a treat that everyone in America, from President Clinton to Spider-Man, seemed to eat pretty much daily. Living in Bombay (now Mumbai), my understanding of American mores came almost entirely from comic books and news reports, but I could be persuasive. Finally, my mother relented. We would make pizza.
