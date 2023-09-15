India on Alert to Contain Outbreak of Deadly Nipah Virus

Kerala is testing hundreds of contacts of two people who died of the disease, which is found in bats.

Authorities in southern India scaled up efforts to contain an outbreak of Nipah virus after two people died of the disease, which originates in animals and can in severe cases cause respiratory illness and fatal brain swelling.

The second person died early this week, a Kerala health official said on Friday, while four more, including a child, have tested positive and remain under treatment. Earlier, one person died of the virus, on Aug. 30.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a statewide health alert had been issued and asked residents to remain careful and follow the health department's safety guidelines.

“We should not be afraid, but face this situation with caution," Vijayan said.

Authorities set up containment zones around villages deemed high risk, restricted public transport and put in place lockdown measures, such as ordering all shops to close barring those providing essential goods.

India's health minister, Mansukh Mandaviya, said a central team had been sent to Kerala to assess the situation and assist the state government in managing the virus. Nipah virus was first recorded among pig farmers in Malaysia in 1999, according to the World Health Organization.

Outbreaks have mainly occurred since then in South Asia or Southeast Asia. India has seen cases of the virus in West Bengal state, as well as Kerala.

The virus, believed to originate in fruit bats, can spread from animals to people, but can also be transmitted human-to-human and via fruit-tree products contaminated by bat urine or saliva.

While it is less contagious than Covid, according to health experts, it has a higher fatality rate.

The time from infection to first symptoms can range from four to 14 days, according to the WHO, and can be mild or severe. Early symptoms include a headache or drowsiness followed later by seizures or a coma in severe cases. There are no vaccines or drugs to treat the disease.

The first victim, who died on Aug. 30, owned land planted with areca nut palms and banana trees in a village in Kerala’s Kozhikode district. The second person who died came into contact with the first person at the hospital where he was taken for treatment, a senior government officer in the Kerala health ministry, who didn’t wish to be named, said.

More than 900 close contacts and health workers are being tested for the virus, he said.

The Kerala government has mapped the patients’ movements and set up control rooms in hospitals in Kozhikode, which is the epicenter of the virus outbreak. Video footage of the hospitals the victims went to is being examined to identify people they came in contact with, the official said.

“We have embarked on a strict contact-tracing operation to control its spread. There’s no need to panic," the health official said.

Authorities didn't say how the two men who died of the virus contracted the disease. The state forest and wildlife department plans to carry out a survey of bat habitats.

Kerala has seen several occurrences of the virus, including a major one in 2018 that killed 17 people. K. K. Shailaja, the state’s former health minister who won praise for controlling that outbreak, said the state is in a better position to contain Nipah now than it was five years ago.

"When it first came in 2018, we had no idea what it was. It was a new virus to us. Now we have the experience and necessary measures to contain it," she told The Wall Street Journal on Friday. "The key thing here is to identify the source, effectively fight the infection and contain its spread."

