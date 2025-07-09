Work-life balance: How Indians relax, socialize and pray, in charts
For many Indians, leisure and socializing are integral to daily life. Mint explores how Indians spend their hours outside of work and highlights the differences that exist across groups.
In a rapidly changing world, free time is often a luxury. And while India debates work-life balance, a Mint analysis of the 2024 Time Use Survey—a national government study of over 450,000 people—reveals leisure and socializing are vital for Indians, making up about a fifth of their day. However, significant differences emerge across communities, gender, and age. Mint unpacks the data: