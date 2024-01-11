Indian Leader’s Beach Tweets Spark a Backlash in the Maldives
Tripti Lahiri , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 11 Jan 2024, 02:49 PM IST
SummaryAfter citizens and officials in the nation trolled India and its prime minister, Indians are vowing to forgo vacations to the beach destination.
When Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted pictures of himself relaxing on the pristine beaches of a tiny Indian archipelago this month, he triggered a spat with a favored destination of Indians seeking an island break: the Maldives.
