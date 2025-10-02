Mint sleep study: Marriage impact, Gen Z vs millennials, doctors vs techies

Indian women in the prime working age are piling up significant amounts of “sleep debt", with household duties and child-rearing likely posing the biggest challenge, a recent Mint analysis of sleeping habits in the country showed.

Women’s sleep deficit when compared to men expands to nearly 30 minutes in the 30s, the age group when family duties are at their peak, the analysis showed. Even in this age group, 70% of rural men and 66% of urban men still manage eight hours of sleep, but the corresponding shares for women are 50% and 45%.

There is no gender gap in childhood and adolescence, and it starts appearing only later as different gender roles become visible.

The analysis used raw data from the government's 2024 Time Use Survey, which asked a representative sample of 454,192 Indians to list out everything they did over a 24-hour period. The full analysis was published by Mint last month in a special report.

Homemakers sleep less than the men in their households at night but often compensate with daytime naps, which takes their total sleep time above men’s. However, experts emphasize that uninterrupted nighttime sleep is more important for health.

The analysis also found that over 55% of urban children go to bed after 10pm, with screen time being the most common pre-bedtime activity for older teens. Around 34% of older urban teens watch TV or videos before sleeping, a habit no less prevalent among their fathers, i.e. in the age group of 30 to 50.

In contrast, cleaning up the kitchen is a common pre-bedtime ritual for women. About 18% of rural and 16% of urban women end their day doing this, an activity almost nonexistent for men, the analysis showed.

The elderly also face challenges, with one in ten Indians over the age of 70 reporting at least half an hour of "sleeplessness"—the struggle to fall asleep.

The full analysis is available here. Here are more findings not previously covered in the analysis: from the impact of marriage and profession to the practice of sleeping on your weekly off day.