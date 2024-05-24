Influencers are saying sunscreen causes cancer. they are wrong.

The benefits of sunscreen aren’t one-size-fits-all. There is little evidence ultraviolet radiation exposure is associated with melanoma in nonwhite people. They are at lower risk of developing skin cancer and need more sun exposure to generate adequate vitamin D than white people, said Dr. Adewole Adamson, a dermatologist and assistant professor of internal medicine at the University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School. For people with darker skin tones, sunscreen is more a tool for preventing wrinkles and other signs of aging, he said.