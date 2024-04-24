Inside a besieged Ukrainian city where soldiers await US arms
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 7 min read 24 Apr 2024, 07:00 PM IST
SummaryUkrainian forces, outgunned and outmanned, are struggling to hold the strategically valuable city of Chasiv Yar long enough for weaponry from the U.S. to arrive.
CHASIV YAR, Ukraine—The explosion lit up the night sky, sending flames hundreds of feet into the air. Another huge blast followed a few seconds later, then a third. The booms carried for miles across the fields east of Chasiv Yar, and a few moments later, a jet ripped through the sky.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less