Inside a besieged Ukrainian city where soldiers await US arms

A 29-year-old soldier, who goes by the call sign Nemo, said his last shift at the front had gone on for 10 days, during which the Russians advanced three-quarters of a mile. They usually moved forward at dawn and dusk, when drones can’t see as well but night-vision goggles aren’t necessary, and took heavy losses for the territory they gained. When the Russians find a Ukrainian foxhole, he said, they hammer it until the Ukrainians have to retreat.