Inside Exxon’s Strategy to Downplay Climate Change
Christopher M. Matthews ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 11 min read 14 Sep 2023, 05:49 PM IST
SummaryInternal documents show what the oil giant said publicly was very different from how it approached the issue privately after 2006.
Exxon Mobil issued its first public statement that burning fossil fuels contributes to climate change in 2006, following years of denial. In public forums, the company argued that the risk of serious impact on the environment justified global action.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less