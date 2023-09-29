Investors’ Bets on Mother Nature Are Paying Off Big
SummaryThanks to turmoil in the insurance market and a repricing of risk, catastrophe bonds are earning more while covering more remote events.
How much would you need to be paid to cover the risk of the next massive hurricane or earthquake? Investors in the insurance market have a new answer: Way more than they were before.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more