Investors’ Bets on Mother Nature Are Paying Off Big

Still, what were thought to be incredibly rare occurrences or sky-high loss levels might be less so now, particularly if climate change is altering the underlying frequency or severity of some catastrophes. Already, industry losses can reach high levels even without major earthquakes or hurricanes, due both to general inflation in claims and how costly other disasters have become. Major thunderstorms in the U.S., known as severe convective storms, have generated more than $50 billion in insured losses for the first time ever in 2023, according to Gallagher Re.