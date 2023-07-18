Iranian Oil Is Stuck Off Coast of Texas, but U.S. Firms Won’t Touch It
Summary
- Companies that manage unloading tankers say they are too worried about Iranian reprisal to handle the captured oil on the Suez Rajan
U.S. federal prosecutors can’t auction off 800,000 barrels of seized Iranian oil sitting in a Greek tanker off the coast of Texas because U.S. companies are reluctant to unload it, according to people familiar with the matter.
