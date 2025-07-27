Is Dubai chocolate the next Pumpkin Spice?
Owen Tucker-Smith , The Wall Street Journal 5 min read 27 Jul 2025, 08:00 AM IST
Summary
Social media fueled a flavor mix of chocolate, pistachio and kataifi dough—and now big food companies are betting on its staying power.
At Crumbl’s Utah headquarters, employees are working on a new dessert with a chocolate and pistachio flavor that has set the internet on fire.
