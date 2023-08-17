Is Reclining Your Airplane Seat Upright Behavior or Downright Rude?

Sharon Snyder paid for a ticket for her overnight flight to Germany, so the way she saw it, she had every right to tip back her seat.

The passenger behind her apparently didn’t agree, and began whacking the seatback. Snyder used hand motions to try to show the woman, who didn’t speak English, that she, too, should recline to create more space.

Snyder eventually had to call a flight attendant. “At that point I was upset. You’re not the chair-lean-back police," said Snyder, a 56-year-old from Myrtle Beach, S.C., about her fellow passenger. “You’re not going to make my eight-hour flight miserable."

Commercial airlines equip most planes with reclining seats, so passengers are entitled to tip them back. Yet few aspects of air travel spur so many gripes. Surveys show the public is split on the practice.

Reclining advocates say the seats tilt back, so fliers should be free to do it. Antirecliners said it spoils travel for other passengers in an already cramped environment. Up for debate: Who owns those precious few inches—the seat that is reclining or the seat it is reclining into?

“I am 100% against it," said Nick Latkovic, 67, a semiretired engineering consultant from Palm Springs, Calif. “I never do it. I think it should be banned as a safety issue."

No way, said Rhonda Clark, 55, from Lufkin, Texas. “I believe that if you paid for the seat, you are allowed to recline," she said. “I tend not to recline, personally, but I am not offended if the person in front of me does."

Janet Vukotich, 73, said the issue boils down to inconveniencing other passengers. “Your rights stop when my rights are not fulfilled," said Vukotich, from Pittsburgh. “You’re leaning back, and I can’t even get out of my seat because you’re in my lap."

Among the thousands of complaints about airline seats that have flooded into the Federal Aviation Administration, many call for the government to intervene on reclining. Some have said airlines shouldn’t be allowed to install seats with a recline button.

In a recent survey of 1,100 Americans by travel website the Vacationer, 46% said it is rude to fully recline, and that they don’t recline. Some 28% said it was rude, and they would politely ask if it was OK before reclining. And 23% said it wasn’t rude.

A YouGov poll found differences across regions. Europeans were the least tolerant of reclining, with 59% of respondents saying it was unacceptable, compared with 46% for Americans.

Michael Gresens, 46, Sun Prairie, Wis., said he likes to fly Spirit Airlines because the seats don’t recline. “I’m not going to be someone who’s just going to yell at the person ahead of me," he said. “I’ll just be inwardly fuming."

In 2019, to improve flier experience, Delta Air Lines reduced the reclining span by 2 inches on some planes on business routes. An airline spokesperson said it had no meaningful impact on customer satisfaction, so the carrier decided against doing so with the rest of its fleet. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian has said he doesn’t recline but believes people have the right to do so.

Columbia Law School professor Michael Heller has actually weighed in on the issue, in the book “Mine!: How the Hidden Rules of Ownership Control Our Lives," co-written with James Salzman of the UCLA School of Law.

Disputes arise, he said, because both passengers think they have some ownership claim on the space: the person in front controls the button, and the person behind controls the space at first, when seats have to be upright, and has the tray table.

In reality, he said, neither passenger owns that space—it’s the airline’s. “The ambiguity lets them sell that space twice on every seat on every flight," he said. Airlines “offload the conflict onto the passengers, who mostly resolve it using good manners and politeness."

Brett Wilmot, associate director of the ethics program at Villanova University, said that as an ethical matter, there is no right or wrong on the question. When passengers buy tickets, they enter into an agreement with airlines giving them rights to do certain things, including tipping back.

But since fliers share space with many others, he said, in the interest of creating the best experience for the most, they might not want to take full advantage of their rights. “As an ethicist, I think both of those views are important to consider," he said.

It is often left to flight attendants to referee disputes. Rich Henderson said he recently had to defuse a confrontation after a man complained he couldn’t work on his laptop because the passenger in front of him was reclining.

“You’re both grown men. Could you not have sorted this out yourself?" Henderson, who writes about being a flight attendant on the website Two Guys on a Plane, recalled thinking. Henderson said he believes you have a right to recline on a plane.

Andrew Hebert, who is 61 and 6-foot-7, said often worries that the person in front of him is going to whack him in the knees if they recline too rapidly. He said he doesn’t recline out of consideration of the person behind him.

“Reclining does not change the comfort level for me," he said. “It’s horrible no matter what."

Steve Brown, 62, who has traveled to 57 countries, said he gets annoyed when people in front of him recline. On a flight in October from Tbilisi, Georgia, to Baku, Azerbaijan, he said, a short man in the exit row in front of him reclined. “I couldn’t believe it," he said. “He had the right, though. He paid the money for his flight. But I was upset internally."

Kirkland DeLaney, 63, said people shouldn’t have to ask for permission. Before she tips back, she said, she always looks behind her to check the passenger’s age and size. She tries to be careful because she never knows what will spark a fight these days.

“If there is a flight delay, I’m not touching that button," DeLaney said. “Everyone is on heightened alert and very sensitive to anything. So why aggravate anyone, why go there? It’s not worth it."

