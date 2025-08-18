Is your favorite social media sitcom actually a marketing campaign?
Patrick Coffee , The Wall Street Journal 4 min read 18 Aug 2025, 06:00 PM IST
Summary
Bilt’s new scripted series ‘Roomies’ has attracted attention on social media but hasn’t directly promoted the brand—at least not yet.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The scripted series “Roomies" made something of a splash on social media this summer with two-minute vignettes about a young woman from Ohio who finds herself living with two strangers as she tries to make her way in New York City.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story