Is Your Home Office Layout Sabotaging Your Productivity?

Gorra, who was head of interior design at the Wing, the now-defunct international women’s co-working space, hews to the 90/90/90 rule when setting up a desk. “Your elbows should be bent to 90 degrees, your hip should be at 90 degrees and your knees should be at 90 degrees when your feet are flat on the floor," she recites. (The Occupational Safety and Health Administration allows for an elbow angle as large as 120-degrees.) Los Angeles designer Betsy Burnham favors rolling chairs, but Gorra has hacked an antique dining chair. “I put a back support on it, and I raised my computer on two design books," following another OSHA guideline that one’s head be level and forward facing.

