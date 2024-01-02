Israel Fights on Three Fronts as It Debates How to End Gaza War
SummaryThe military said it carried out strikes in the Gaza Strip, Syria and Lebanon as Israel’s security cabinet prepared to discuss ways out of the three-month-old conflict.
Israel’s military said it had carried out strikes in Syria, Lebanon and the Gaza Strip as the country’s security cabinet prepared for a key meeting later on Tuesday to discuss ways to extricate itself from its three-month-old war in the isolated Palestinian enclave.