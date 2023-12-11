Israelis Flock to Buy Guns as Sense of Security Shatters

GIV’AT ADA, Israel—Since the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, Liran Kaminer has been sleeping with an ax, a knife and a first-aid kit within arm’s reach. He has stashed away empty beer bottles and gasoline for Molotov cocktails. And he has applied for a gun license.

“I am a hippie. I am peaceful, I don’t like this whole gun thing," said Kaminer, 50, who lives near the village of Giv’at Ada in the coastal plains of central Israel. “But if the army cannot protect me, I have to protect myself."

Many Israelis who never thought about owning a weapon are now applying for one. Israel’s right-wing government is encouraging civilians to arm themselves and relaxing rules to make it easier to own one. Across the country, volunteers are forming self-defense units after the Hamas attacks killed 1,200 Israelis in communities along its southern border, took the army by surprise and left civilians helpless for hours.

Applications for a gun license have gone up 600% since the attack, a huge increase in a country where there are strict gun control laws. It is a trend that reflects the deep anxiety over personal safety in the wake of the attacks and of the army’s failure to protect Israeli civilians that day.

“Weapons in the right hands save lives," said Itamar Ben-Gvir, the country’s minister of national security, who has made the arming of Israeli Jews his flagship policy. Recently, he took part in the distribution of rifles to Israeli settlers in the occupied West Bank, where violence by settlers against Palestinians has surged.

At the same time, the increase in gun license applications is also raising concerns among some Israelis that the widespread arming of civilians could have dangerous consequences. On Nov. 30, an Israeli civilian used his personal weapon to shoot at Hamas militants who opened fire at passersby at a bus stop in Jerusalem, only to be shot and killed himself when Israeli forces mistook him for an attacker.

“We cannot give weapons to everyone. Just look at what is happening in the U.S. where weapons are given out very easily…We don’t want to get into that situation," said Yosef Sebdon, a retired brigadier general in the Israeli police. “I am very worried that innocent people will be killed."

There is no right to carry a gun in Israel. Civilians only qualify for a weapon if they can prove they need a gun for security—if they live or work in border areas, for instance. According to a 2017 Small Arms Survey, a program of the Geneva Graduate Institute, there were around seven firearms for every 100 civilians, compared with around 120 per 100 people in the U.S.

Since Oct. 7, the government has relaxed gun-ownership rules, sped up the application process for new licenses and supplied military-style rifles to new, rapid-response units staffed by local volunteers. It has also expanded the criteria for who can carry private firearms, including residents in additional geographical areas and people who received basic-combat military training.

According to government data, over 265,000 Israelis applied for a gun license between Oct. 7 and early December, compared with around 36,000 earlier in the year. Around 85,000 licenses and conditional permits have been issued in the recent period.

Opponents of relaxing gun-control laws say it risks fueling violence between the country’s Jewish and Arab citizens, a relationship that is already on edge.

“These guns are not going to be used against Hamas, they are not going to the front line," said Mohammad Darawshe, director of strategy at the Givat Haviva Center for Shared Society, which promotes Jewish-Arab coexistence. “Jewish citizens will be armed and on the other end there will be Arab citizens. That is a very scary thing."

In the West Bank, the risk of confrontation is higher still. Since the outbreak of the war in Gaza, attacks by armed Israeli settlers against Palestinians in the territory have intensified, forcing over 1,000 Palestinians to flee their villages, according to the United Nations.

The U.S. is stalling on the delivery of 24,000 rifles requested by Israel over concerns they could end up with settlers or with new local rapid-response units. The Biden administration is seeking further assurances from Israel about how the guns will be used.

Since Oct. 7, around 700 new rapid-response self-defense units have been formed across Israel, even in areas long considered safe, according to the country’s national security ministry. The units, known as kitot konenut, have long existed in high-risk areas, such as in communities near the Gaza Strip or Lebanon. While they operate autonomously, they formally fall under the authority of Israel’s police, which supplies members with rifles. Members of one such rapid-response unit in southern Israel were able to fend off an attack by Hamas militants in their kibbutz.

Shaken by the failure of Israeli security to quickly intervene on Oct. 7, Elad Portal sent WhatsApp messages to friends and acquaintances to find volunteers to establish a unit in his neighborhood in the coastal city of Hadera. He vetted the applicants himself, privileging those with fighting experience.

On a recent evening, 10 of his neighbors gathered for a training session. At one point, the group separated between “terrorists" and “security forces," and shot at each other with mock weapons. “Pay attention to the firing line, don’t endanger friends!" said the instructor, a former member of the Israeli military’s special forces.

Portal, a 38-year-old real-estate agent and former soldier, says he is suspicious of neighboring Arab villagers and Arab construction workers employed in his hometown.

“They pose a serious threat," said Portal, who these days carries a gun with him everywhere, even to the toilet. “Any one of them could come to work with a weapon in his bag," he said of the workers.

In Kibbutz Regavim—a farming community in central Israel where residents share child care and volunteer in a communal avocado plantation—keeping residents safe became the priority after the Hamas attacks. Around 30 residents volunteered to set up a rapid-response unit, whose members staff the entrance gate and go on patrols inside and outside the kibbutz. The perimeter fence was reinforced, and broken closed-circuit cameras fixed.

“People felt that what happened in the kibbutzim in the south could happen to our kibbutz, and started getting weapons," said Shahar Butbul, a resident who helped set up the armed unit.

Members of the unit are mostly men who have completed their mandatory military service and reserve duty, such as 66-year-old Eyal Nabet, a former truck driver.

“Suddenly, after many years, we have to turn into soldiers and it’s hard work," said Nabet, who was born and raised in Regavim and fought three wars in his youth. “It’s lucky that I can still run."

Butbul also works managing a shooting range, which he says has been overwhelmed by requests for training from the rapid-response teams. After the attacks, Butbul, who previously didn’t have a personal weapon, bought himself a Glock pistol.

Butbul supports the desire of communities to protect themselves, but worries about the long-term consequences. “Everybody will have pistols a year from now, and then what?" he said. “People need to know how to use them. If not, it’s very dangerous."

