Israelis Flock to Buy Guns as Sense of Security Shatters
Margherita Stancati , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 11 Dec 2023, 10:59 PM IST
SummaryMany civilians who never thought about owning a weapon are now applying for one, after their faith in the security forces was shaken by the Oct. 7 attacks.
GIV’AT ADA, Israel—Since the Oct. 7 attacks in southern Israel, Liran Kaminer has been sleeping with an ax, a knife and a first-aid kit within arm’s reach. He has stashed away empty beer bottles and gasoline for Molotov cocktails. And he has applied for a gun license.
