Israelis Flock to Buy Guns as Sense of Security Shatters

Since Oct. 7, around 700 new rapid-response self-defense units have been formed across Israel, even in areas long considered safe, according to the country’s national security ministry. The units, known as kitot konenut, have long existed in high-risk areas, such as in communities near the Gaza Strip or Lebanon. While they operate autonomously, they formally fall under the authority of Israel’s police, which supplies members with rifles. Members of one such rapid-response unit in southern Israel were able to fend off an attack by Hamas militants in their kibbutz.