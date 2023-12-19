Israel’s Freed Child Hostages Are Haunted by Trauma of Captivity

TEL AVIV—At a hospital in Tel Aviv, doctors watched a group of children play, looking for clues about what they had endured during the seven weeks Palestinian militants held them hostage.

A young girl began mimicking the men who held her captive in Gaza: “Shut up! Sit down! Don’t make any noise!" she ordered another child in Arabic, according to a doctor.

The scene hints at the ordeal suffered by the 39 children taken hostage by Hamas and other Palestinian militants, all but two of whom were released during a weeklong truce that expired earlier this month. Their return to Israel presents a challenge for authorities here, who are still figuring out how to treat them. Physically, doctors say, they are relatively unscathed. But the psychological scars may run much deeper.

As negotiators last month wrangled over the terms of a deal to exchange Israeli women and children for Palestinians detained by Israel, psychiatrists, pediatricians and social workers searched for medical reports of returning child hostages for what to expect. The children taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed according to Israeli authorities, ranged in age from 10 months to 18 years old. Some were captured along with their parents, but others were held alone. The majority of those released have now been discharged from the hospital but face a long period of recovery.

“I’ve never seen anything like that before," said Renana Eitan, chair of psychiatry at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center (Ichilov) who is involved in some of the children’s care. “We feel as a group that we have to rewrite the textbook."

The abduction of children by Hamas, a U.S.-designated terrorist group that has governed Gaza since 2007, is part of a growing trend among militant groups across Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America in recent years, said Virginia Gamba, the United Nations’ special representative for children and armed conflict.

“We are seeing huge numbers of children, particularly girls, being abducted by armed groups, particularly those designated as terrorists by the United Nations, in regions such as the Sahel and countries such as Somalia and Colombia," she said.

Hamas’s abduction of children, however, stands out, in Gamba’s assessment. In the other conflicts, children have more often been kidnapped for ransom or recruitment. But Hamas took children hostage as human shields and as a “weapon of terror" against civilian populations in Israel.

Nigerian psychologist Fatima Akilu said that whatever the motives for their abduction, Israeli child hostages would likely exhibit similar symptoms as the thousands of children her organization, Neem, has treated, including many of the Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped by the Islamic militant group Boko Haram in Nigeria in 2014.

“What we have found—even if it’s a very short episode of kidnapping—is that they experience long-term psychological distress mostly manifested in the form of trauma," Akilu said. “Sometimes you don’t see the effects now but you can see it 10 to 20 years later."

Naama de la Fontaine of the Yale Child Study Center-Trauma Section, who was consulted by medics treating the children in Israel, said it would be important to limit their exposure to information and rebuild a sense of security through routine.

Still, Israeli medics said nothing could prepare them for the challenge of treating children subjected to physical, psychological and even sexual abuse in captivity.

“They looked like shadows of children," said Efrat Bron-Harlev, chief executive of the Schneider Children’s Medical Center, where many of the returning hostages were treated.

Most had lost between 10% and 15% of their body weight, doctors said. Many had skin rashes from being held in unsanitary conditions and wounds that had become infected.

“I’ve never seen so many lice," said Dr. Yael Mozer-Glassberg, who treated some of the children at the center.

Doctors had expected the children would gorge themselves after weeks of hunger and were concerned about the dangers of refeeding syndrome, a potentially fatal condition that occurs when a malnourished person begins eating again. Instead, they had to make sure the children ate enough. Asked why they were taking such small bites, the children said they had to save some for later, Bron-Harlev said.

What struck many of the doctors most, however, was the quiet. Many of the children spoke in a whisper. Gradually they summoned up the courage to ask if they could look out the window or open the door, Bron-Harlev said. It took more than a day for some of them to muster a smile.

Some of the children were released with their parents, who are also recovering from their ordeal.

Yahel Shoham, 3 years old, is no longer whispering but still tells others to hush, said relative Shira Havron, who visited Yahel after she was discharged from the hospital with her 8-year-old brother and mother, Adi Shoham. When Shoham gave Yahel a piece of cheese, she asked why they weren’t dividing it up between them, Havron said.

“You can’t really know what images they have in their heads," said Havron.

During their time in captivity, Shoham tried to shield her children from reality, drawing on her recollections of the movie “Life is Beautiful" about a Jewish family sent to a concentration camp in Germany during the 1940s, she told Havron. In it, a father protects his son by pretending everything is a game. Now back home, however, there is no hiding their father’s absence; he remains a hostage in Gaza.

Doctors didn’t immediately understand why some children had trouble sleeping, said Eitan. Only when other hostages described how the militants had given children benzodiazepines and other medication to keep them quiet and induce sleep did they realize that the children had gotten used to the drugs for sleeping.

Most of the children don’t talk about the horrors they witnessed on Oct 7. One 3-year-old, however, kept mentioning “red men," Bron-Harlev said. It gradually dawned on the adults that the child was likely referring to people drenched in blood.

“They are no longer the carefree kids who grew up on the kibbutz," said Edna Etrog, a family friend of Sahar and Erez Kalderon, siblings ages 16 and 12, respectively. They were abducted from Kibbutz Nir Oz and came back looking thin, pale and fearful, she said.

In some cases, children have regressed developmentally, becoming more attached to their parents and wetting the bed, said Prof. Silvana Fennig, director of child and adolescent psychiatry at Schneider Children’s Medical Center. Others suffer from nightmares.

“She has woken sometimes during the night screaming," Hen Avigdori said of his 12-year-old daughter, Noam, who hasn’t left his side since returning from captivity with her mother. Despite that, Avigdori said, his wife and daughter were “fine physically and emotionally."

Children who were separated from their parents or held alone were worse affected by the ordeal, doctors say.

Teenagers told doctors their captors convinced them that Israel no longer existed and that they had been forgotten. “They did not believe that anyone was looking for them," Bron-Harlev said.

Some were scared to talk because their captors had threatened to harm other hostages if they said, upon returning to Israel, that conditions were bad or that they had been mistreated, said Dr. Itai Pessach, head of pediatric critical care at the Sheba Medical Center’s Edmond and Lily Safra Children’s Hospital near Tel Aviv.

Even those who didn’t experience abuse firsthand are likely to have been distressed by seeing others harmed, or from being moved from one place to another. “Those are repeated insults to their psyche," Pessach said. “There are many layers to peel here and it’s going to take time."

For some children, the return home marks the beginning of a different ordeal. The parents of 4-year-old Abigail Mor Idan weren’t at the hospital to receive her when she returned from captivity. Hamas killed them both on Oct. 7.

These abducted children are “not coming back to the world they knew," said Pessach. “Their whole reality has collapsed."

