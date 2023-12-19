Israel’s Freed Child Hostages Are Haunted by Trauma of Captivity

As negotiators last month wrangled over the terms of a deal to exchange Israeli women and children for Palestinians detained by Israel, psychiatrists, pediatricians and social workers searched for medical reports of returning child hostages for what to expect. The children taken hostage by Hamas during its Oct. 7 attacks against Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed according to Israeli authorities, ranged in age from 10 months to 18 years old. Some were captured along with their parents, but others were held alone. The majority of those released have now been discharged from the hospital but face a long period of recovery.

