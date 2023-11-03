Israel’s Quest to Identify Every Victim of Hamas Leaves Scientists Exhausted, Traumatized

TEL AVIV—The body bags arrive by the dozen in a refrigerated truck first thing every morning. Some contain corpses, some only fragmentary remains, burned almost to ash. Another shipment usually comes before noon.

Three weeks after the bloody massacre that killed 1,400 people in southern Israel, the cramped yellow building that houses Israel’s government forensic laboratory is still inundated with unidentified remains. The bags line the morgue hallway, on gurneys and the floor, spilling into an outdoor courtyard.

Around 9 a.m. the first body of the day is wheeled into the low-ceilinged examination room, where a small team of forensic doctors and anthropologists, lab technicians and volunteers in green hospital scrubs and rubber gloves begin the laborious work of trying to link the remains with a name.

Bag after bag, hour after hour, day after day.

They work late into the evening, yet many times don’t finish examining all the remains that arrived that day. “The truck comes and goes, sometimes twice a day, three times," said Dr. Nurit Bublil, the head of the center’s DNA lab. “It doesn’t stop. It doesn’t stop."

Formally known as the National Center of Forensic Medicine, the facility receives the hardest cases to identify, making its work especially critical for those still awaiting word if a family member, friend, colleague or comrade is conclusively among the dead or possibly still alive.

Its work is infused with the grim duty to help provide them certainty as quickly as possible. But it also touches something deeper in Israel’s psyche—the need to name and mourn the dead in the same way that those killed in the Holocaust are remembered.

Among more than 700 victims identified so far was Shani Louk, 22, a German-Israeli who was declared dead Saturday after a small fragment of her skull recovered in southern Israel yielded a DNA profile that matched one her family provided, officials said. Israeli authorities believe she was killed before her still-missing body was taken to Gaza by attackers.

The pressure to identify the victims has forced the institute onto an emergency footing like none it has seen before. Its staff examines whole cadavers and the tiniest body parts, takes fingerprints, does X-rays and CT scans, removes tissue samples for DNA extraction—all while suppressing the instinct to grieve, so they can carry on.

“I’m exhausted, but it touches everyone—my kids when I go home, the families, the people in the neighborhood," said 51-year-old Dr. Maya Furman of the center’s work, her eyes welling up under her glasses as she turned back to the blackened remains she had been examining.

The victims have been identified mainly through DNA profiles, which are sent to Israeli police to be run through a database for matches from family members who have provided DNA samples to authorities or previously by the victims themselves.

As many as 80 Israelis are still missing and many are feared dead, but identifying the remaining victims from the often badly burned and decomposing remains is proving more of a challenge as days pass, officials said.

“In the beginning it was relatively easy" because complete DNA profiles could be taken from blood samples, said Bublil. “Then the bodies became decayed, and this interferes with the DNA…and you don’t have good results."

Understaffed even before the massacre, the center has received around 1,500 sets of remains since Oct. 7—just 500 fewer than it handles in an average year, officials said.

Army officials, under pressure from family members to provide answers, are urging the forensic lab to move faster. But instead of corpses, it is increasingly receiving partial remains from an army base that is the central collection point for remains, making identification even more difficult.

Of the bodies that still arrive a growing number are Gazan militants killed in the fighting that are often indistinguishable from victims as their corpses have decayed, officials said. Any females are assumed to be victims, since the attackers were all believed to be male. If a body arrives in clothes with Arabic writing the remains are sent back to the collection center. But with fragmentary remains the institute often has to do testing for genetic clues about whether they might be attackers, slowing down identification of victims.

“The Army was pressuring us to work faster. We are pressuring ourselves. They have family pressure. It can’t go any faster than it can go. It has to follow the science," said Tal Simmons, a 61-year-year professor of forensic anthropology at Virginia Commonwealth University, who is assisting.

Dr. Chen Kugel, the director, circulates around the institute’s labyrinthine hallways and examination rooms, joking to keep up morale or offering his opinion to staff members on hard-to-decipher cases.

But Kugel also handles the difficult task of reassuring families that his institute is working as fast as it can. A mother he talked to dreaded hearing the truth, he said, since learning her missing daughter wasn’t among the dead would mean that she was likely a hostage in Gaza, under daily bombardment.

“I asked her, ‘What do you prefer? Do you prefer that we identify her or do you prefer that she is in Gaza?’ And she said to me, ‘I don’t know. One day I prefer that she is in Gaza and one day I prefer that she is dead.’ "

The number of victims and the signs that many died in brutal ways makes the forensic investigation especially gruesome, even for professionals accustomed to dead bodies.

The head of one young girl’s corpse examined at the lab was severed from her torso except for a thin flap of skin, according to a photo shown by Kugel. In other photos the wrists of burned bodies were bound with cable, indicating they were executed. CT scans reveal skeletons shattered by explosions, and bones bleached white, indicating they burned in searing temperatures that Kugel likened to those in a crematorium.

Israel is such a small country that almost everyone is personally affected by the tragedy, including at the center.

Tami Refael, 55, a lab technician, wondered if she might end up working on a sample from her cousin, a resident of Be’eri who was declared missing after the Oct. 7 attack. Refael hoped that her cousin’s tissue might come into her hands so she could give the family certainty and closure.

In the cramped second-floor DNA lab, Refael uses tweezers to carefully remove small bits of tissue sent upstairs from the morgue, placing them in small vials that are then run through a series of machines to extract microscopic gene sequences. Since the samples are often in dried and charred condition, Refael is sometimes forced to repeat the steps several times for each sample.

To process the flow of body bags, the institute has taken on dozens of volunteers, including forensic anthropologists, lab technicians, physicians and academics. In the DNA lab, once staffed by only eight workers, there are now 30.

“I felt like my knowledge was needed," said Gila Kahila Bar-Gal, a professor of veterinary medicine at Hebrew University in Jerusalem and an expert in extracting DNA from ancient remains. “People need an answer. They need to know. To live without knowing is the worst thing."

She and two assistants set up a makeshift workstation in a corner of the lab, where they were using grinders to turn teeth recovered from badly burned victims into powder so it can be tested for DNA.

Simmons, the U.S. professor, rushed to Israel to assist the center after hearing that Nir Oz, a kibbutz overlooking the border fence with Gaza where she had lived in 1978, had been decimated in the Oct. 7 attack. She could be helping identify victims she still knew there, she said.

“You get very good at compartmentalizing," she added. “The story behind the science is too heartbreaking to focus on."

Another volunteer, Alon Hadar, 49, a chief operating officer at an import company, and his wife, Helena Gondra, 32, a medical doctor finishing her residency, were married a few days after the Hamas attack. Instead of a honeymoon, they volunteered at the morgue.

The examinations of the contents of the body bags are overseen by Furman, 51, and four assistants. On a recent morning, they sliced open the first body bag and began carefully placing the contents on a stainless-steel examination table, starting with a male corpse placed on his side and still dressed in the athletic clothes he died in.

After more than two weeks, the body had a gray-green pallor indicative of advanced decomposition. The desiccated skin was dry and brittle as parchment. His face was unrecognizable. His rigid left arm reached out as if in pain, but no fingerprints remained. There were no visible wounds. A CT scan had revealed internal injuries and decomposed organs but nothing that would have caused death.

“It’s very strange. It doesn’t have injuries at all," said Kugel, the director, whom Furman had summoned to look at the CT scan of the body on a nearby monitor. “I don’t see any gunshot wounds."

A tissue sample, excised with a scalpel from beneath the skin in a less decomposed area, was sent in a sealed plastic vial to the lab in hopes of finding DNA that can be compared to a database for possible matches that might help identify him.

The body was returned to a body bag and wheeled out, a mystery still to be solved. While a lab worker hosed down the exam table, another bag was brought in—this one a jumbled, blackened mass of bones and other unidentifiable remains mixed with dirt and metal fragments.

The contents were from Be’eri, a kibbutz 3 miles from Gaza where more than 100 bodies were found in the days after the attack. A brief notation on the body bag said they were found Oct. 22, well after most remains had already been removed, apparently in the wreckage of a burned house.

Examining the pieces, Furman recognized a large clavicle bone, probably belonging to a male. She called for Michal Peer, 29, the institute’s staff anthropologist and a Colorado native, from a side room. An expert in identifying fragmentary human bones, she picked up a piece of spine, looking for proof that the jumbled bones came from one victim, not two mixed together.

They decided to take five samples, in hopes that many DNA tests will confirm or deny the number of victims. Furman extracted a stringy tendon that was placed in a plastic bag. An assistant slapped a bar code sticker on the bag and logged the number of the body bag, so the sample could be tracked to the remains.

“It might be a child," Furman suddenly exclaimed, after noticing a bone with an uneven and unfused growth plate, indicating the victim wasn’t fully mature. Recalling how large the bones were she revised her assessment. “It’s a young adult."

With fewer full corpses arriving the more days pass, the anthropologists’ role in deciphering clues from bones has become more critical. They sift through teeth, bones, and parts of skulls recovered by workers and volunteers in the field, sometimes consulting the “Sobotta Atlas of Human Anatomy" and other reference works.

Finding certain bones from the skull or the spine can supply definitive proof that a victim is deceased, even if no corpse is found. But the bones provide other clues, too.

“Sometimes you look at something and you think it belongs to one person and then you start separating it out and you realize that it is multiple people who were holding each other, close to each other, comforting each other through everything that was happening," said Peer.

The next bag to be opened contained nothing but bone fragments, all bleached white, an indication that they were subjected to intense heat. The remains were from Nir Oz, where numerous houses were torched and a quarter of its 400 residents were dead or missing after Oct. 7.

No tissue was visible and no DNA was likely to remain in the whitened bones, making identification especially problematic. “The heat was so strong it became like a crematorium," said Furman. “This is definitely for the anthropologists."

Another bag brought in later contained even more charred remains. Furman studied the CT scan of the contents, which showed teeth, metal fragments and an unidentifiable piece of bone. Rotating the image on the monitor, she recognized it was a piece of skull with a portion of jaw attached.

Inside the blackened mass, there was a clean round bullet hole in the skull fragment. The tissue still appeared fresh enough to take a viable sample, and there were teeth that could be matched to dental records, making the chances of a positive identification even more likely.

“This is urgent because you can still get DNA," she said, probing with a scalpel. “This one’s going straight to the lab."

By now Furman and her team had been working for many hours. It was Friday afternoon, when most Israelis leave work early ahead of the beginning of Shabbat at sundown. An exhausted Furman asked if there were many bags still in the hallway outside the examination room.

“Yes, there are a lot left," an assistant replied. “We won’t be able to finish them all."

Write to David S. Cloud at david.cloud@wsj.com