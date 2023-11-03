Israel’s Quest to Identify Every Victim of Hamas Leaves Scientists Exhausted, Traumatized
David S. Cloud , The Wall Street Journal 11 min read 03 Nov 2023, 11:43 AM IST
Summary
- Forensic specialists have come from around the world to work with the remains of those killed in the Oct. 7 massacre; ‘it doesn’t stop’
TEL AVIV—The body bags arrive by the dozen in a refrigerated truck first thing every morning. Some contain corpses, some only fragmentary remains, burned almost to ash. Another shipment usually comes before noon.
