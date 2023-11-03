Israel’s Quest to Identify Every Victim of Hamas Leaves Scientists Exhausted, Traumatized

Of the bodies that still arrive a growing number are Gazan militants killed in the fighting that are often indistinguishable from victims as their corpses have decayed, officials said. Any females are assumed to be victims, since the attackers were all believed to be male. If a body arrives in clothes with Arabic writing the remains are sent back to the collection center. But with fragmentary remains the institute often has to do testing for genetic clues about whether they might be attackers, slowing down identification of victims.

