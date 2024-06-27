It has never been harder, or more essential, to have a work best friend

Even though we no longer shared a workplace, there was something refreshing about being able to confide in each other about the micro-dramas of our professional lives, featuring a cast of characters we both already knew. Instead of watching each other’s eyes glaze over, like when we shared these gripes and gossips with our spouses—these stories were, after all, about people they had never met—we each felt seen. We were able to trade advice tailored to the personalities of those involved. This, we realized, is what makes a true work best friend singular: They innately understand the intricacies of our daily trials in a way that outsiders, even partners, simply cannot.