It took an army of internet sleuths to find ‘Celebrity Number Six’
SummaryThe solution of an online mystery shows the power of crowdsourcing.
Forty thousand people were searching for a photo he had taken, and Leandre Escorsell had no idea. The Spanish fashion photographer only learned of the hunt for “Celebrity Number Six" from a stranger’s unexpected Sept. 6 email.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more