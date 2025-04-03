Musk’s fortunes are largely tied to Tesla, although he also is the owner of several other companies, including X, the social media company recently bought by xAI, an artificial intelligence lab that is another of Musk’s enterprises. The sale was an all-stock transaction that “values xAI at $80 billion and X at $33 billion ($45B less $12B debt)," Musk said in a March 28 post on X.