It’s never too late to quit drinking alcohol. I should know.
When I finally stopped drinking after half a century, I discovered that abstinence has physical and mental rewards, even when you’re in your 70s.
I started drinking alcohol around age 18 as a freshman in college. At the time I had no idea I would go on to drink almost every day for the next 54 years, through marriage, fatherhood and my entire career as a writer and public relations specialist in New York. I also had no inkling that just before I turned 72, I would manage to quit for good, my reckoning long overdue.