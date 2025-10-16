It’s never too late to quit drinking alcohol. I should know.

I knew I had become a borderline alcoholic, but I told myself it was no big deal, because I drank only at night, never during the day. No one ever caught me walking into walls or missing an important deadline or losing a job because of the alcohol coursing through my veins. But I hated feeling that I needed to drink to feel good, so at age 35 I quit hard liquor. I switched to red wine, and for the next 36 years, ever diligent in my commitment, I drank a glass or two or three every night.