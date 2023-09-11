Japan Has a Long History of Disappointing Investors. Why This Rally Might Be Different.

Money managers think that this time, the gains might actually last.

Corporate policy changes pushed by the country’s stock exchange, an endorsement from Warren Buffett and relatively low valuations have helped Japanese stocks become one of the best-performing markets in the world this year. The country’s Topix index is up 25% through Friday. That puts it ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 16% over the same period; the Stoxx Europe 600, which is up 7%; and the Shanghai Composite, which is up less than 1% in 2023.

Those skeptical of the rally point out that Japan, the world’s third-largest economy, has had a long history of disappointing investors. Its stock market hasn’t hit a record since 1989, the year the Berlin Wall fell. After a bubble in Japanese real estate and financial markets burst, economic growth took such a prolonged hit that historians and investors referred to the period that followed in the 1990s and early 2000s as Japan’s “lost decades."

Yet these days, many investors and analysts believe things could turn out differently. The country’s economy is growing. Deflation, which for decades kept wages low and stifled corporate investment, has seemingly receded: Inflation has run at or above the Bank of Japan’s 2% target since last year.

Foreign investors are taking note. Banks from Goldman Sachs Group to JPMorgan Chase say they are getting more phone calls and emails from clients expressing interest in investing in Japan.

“It’s probably in my opinion the best market we’ve had in decades, really," said Jeff Atherton, head of Japanese equities at Man GLG, the discretionary investment unit of hedge-fund manager Man Group.

Bruce Kirk, Goldman Sachs’s chief Japan equity strategist, says he thinks there is still room for more upside. He can’t recall excitement around Japan being this high since the late Prime Minister Shinzo Abe began pushing policies that later became known as Abenomics.

If the yen can strengthen against the dollar, it could draw more American investors into the market, he added. A weak yen makes the returns that U.S. investors earn from Japan worth less when they are converted back into dollars.

Because U.S. investors are the biggest foreign investors in Japan, “when they move, markets really move, so that’d be really instrumental," Kirk said.

Both Atherton and Kirk say a key part of the rally has been Japan’s push to revamp its corporate sector. The Tokyo Stock Exchange has asked its listed companies to develop plans to improve their valuations and boost shareholder returns. Officials at the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry have also developed guidelines aimed at increasing mergers and acquisitions within Japan.

Some government officials say that while they are pleased that the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s push has been positively received by investors, there is still plenty more work to be done.

Many Japanese companies still lag well behind their counterparts in the U.S. and some parts of Europe, for instance, when it comes to corporate profitability, one government official said.

Another sticking point: Only 20% of companies in the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s top Prime Market have disclosed to shareholders how they intend to pursue more efficient use of capital and a higher stock price, despite the exchange’s recommendation for such disclosure. Of the remainder, 11% disclosed they were studying the matter, and some of others may have erroneously assumed the recommendation didn’t apply to them, the exchange said in an August report.

Still, the very fact that companies are being asked to take a hard look at themselves is encouraging, given Japan has had a corporate culture that has been resistant to change, Kirk said.

“I don’t think corporations have collectively had a ‘road to Damascus’ moment where they’ve decided to suddenly be shareholder friendly, but there’s a push coming from the top and the bottom, and we’ve never had that before," Kirk said.

For now, many investors are choosing to hold out hope that the rally will be the beginning of a long-awaited breakout—and not another head fake.

There are already signs of change on the horizon.

Wages are rising. Apparel brand Uniqlo’s parent company said at the start of the year that it would raise some workers’ salaries by up to 40%, while Hitachi agreed to implement its biggest pay increase for workers since 1998.

“While the rest of the world is fighting inflation and trying to slow things down, the Japanese are deliberately trying to create inflation, which we think is very positive for risk assets in Japan," Atherton said. Wage growth can spur more spending by consumers, which can in turn lead to more economic growth, as long as the gains in consumers’ paychecks aren’t overshadowed by inflation elsewhere.

Japanese companies also unveiled plans to buy back a record number of their own shares when they gave their results for the past fiscal year, a notable development in a country where companies have historically been lukewarm about returning cash to shareholders. Some of the companies indicated they decided to increase buybacks because of the Tokyo Stock Exchange’s push, which in part asks companies to take steps to improve their share prices, said Michiko Sakai, Japan equities portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan Asset Management.

“We see many improvements from a bottom-up and top-down perspective, which makes us optimistic about this market in the long run," Sakai said.

Write to Akane Otani at akane.otani@wsj.com