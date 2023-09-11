Japan Has a Long History of Disappointing Investors. Why This Rally Might Be Different.

Corporate policy changes pushed by the country’s stock exchange, an endorsement from Warren Buffett and relatively low valuations have helped Japanese stocks become one of the best-performing markets in the world this year. The country’s Topix index is up 25% through Friday. That puts it ahead of the S&P 500, which is up 16% over the same period; the Stoxx Europe 600, which is up 7%; and the Shanghai Composite, which is up less than 1% in 2023.