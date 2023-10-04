Japan Is the Most Exciting Market in the World

The very cheapness of the yen is the problem, though. Since the start of last year, gains for Japanese stocks over and above the S&P have come only when the yen weakens—which it has done in high style. The currency is approaching 150 yen to the dollar again, worrying policy makers who intervened last year for the first time since 2011 to protect the level. This week, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki warned of possible intervention although insisted that it is sharp moves in the yen, not the currency’s level, that the government cares about.