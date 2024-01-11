Japan Long Looked Down at Luxury Penthouses. Now Things Are Looking Up.
Miho Inada , The Wall Street Journal 8 min read 11 Jan 2024, 01:08 PM IST
SummaryOnce considered an ostentatious display of wealth, extravagant top-floor spaces are suddenly in demand.
Ken Akao, a 35-year-old cosmetic surgeon, was a little concerned when he bought a multimillion-dollar Tokyo apartment in October 2023. It wasn’t about the property itself, a three-bedroom, 39th- floor penthouse with a spiral staircase, Jacuzzi and infinity pool. It was about what his father, a frugal Japanese diplomat of the old school, would think after seeing a property so grand—and so un-Japanese.
