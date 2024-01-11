Japan Long Looked Down at Luxury Penthouses. Now Things Are Looking Up.

One is the burst of the land-price bubble in the early 1990s, which shattered the myth of land as an indestructible store of value. These days, say real-estate professionals, bankers are less inclined to insist on land as collateral and more willing to extend loans backed by quality condos that are seen as likely to retain value across economic cycles. Also, in an aging country where labor is in short supply, many older couples look askance at trying to care for large grounds. “Weeding is such a pain for old people," said Satoshi Omori, president of a Tokyo real-estate appraisal firm.